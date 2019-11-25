Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Magic Johnson apparently is a big fan of Jayson Tatum.

The NBA legend offered his early-season NBA MVP rankings Sunday night, and Tatum made the cut. The Boston Celtics forward is at No. 8 in Johnson’s list, four spots ahead of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Check this out:

My top 16 MVP candidates in order:

1. LeBron James

2a. Giannis Antetokounmpo/2b. Luka Dončić

3. James Harden

4. Kawhi Leonard

5. Anthony Davis

6. Nikola Jokic

7. Joel Embiid

8. Jayson Tatum

9. Pascal Siakam

10. Donovan Mitchell

11. Ben Simmons

12. Kyrie Irving — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 25, 2019

Whether Tatum deserves a spot in the top 10 is up for debate, as is the high ranking of Kawhi Leonard, who has played in just 12 of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 17 games.

What is not debatable, however, is that Tatum has been excellent thus far for the Celtics. The 21-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game through 15 contests.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images