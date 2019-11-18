Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PHILADELPHIA — The New England Patriots avenged two losses in Week 11.

First, the Patriots paid the Eagles back for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII win over New England with a 17-10 victory Sunday. Sure, a Week 11 win doesn’t feel quite as good as a Super Bowl, but now the Eagles are 6-6 and fighting for a playoff berth, while the Patriots are 9-1 and still in the driver’s seat of the AFC.

Second, the Patriots were able to come away with a win after a Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, followed by a bye. It wasn’t the prettiest win over Philly, but the Patriots were taking on a good team on the road.

New England’s defense was able to prove itself after a rough outing against the Ravens. And, well, the Patriots’ offense still needs some work, though they did come back from an early 10-point deficit.

Here’s who helped the Patriots most in Week 11:

TE BEN WATSON

It’s pretty remarkable to think the Patriots cut Watson after a four-game suspension before bringing him back a week later.

Watson caught three passes on four targets for 52 yards. He also did have a holding penalty in the fourth quarter.

DT DANNY SHELTON

Shelton led the Patriots in tackles with seven and strip-sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The fumble was recovered by Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy for a turnover.

PATRIOTS PASS RUSH

The Patriots struggled to finish sacks at the beginning of their Week 11 matchup. They finished the game with five sacks. Shelton, linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Chase Winovich and Elandon Roberts and defensive tackle Adam Butler registered sacks. The Patriots’ defense didn’t allow any points after the beginning of the second quarter.

Butler also batted a pass late in the fourth quarter.

QB JULIAN EDELMAN

Edelman the quarterback completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Edelman the wide receiver wasn’t quite as efficient. He caught five passes on 10 targets for 53 yards with a drop in the end zone.

CB STEPHON GILMORE

Gilmore didn’t have the toughest matchup, but he allowed just two catches on seven targets for nine yards. His best play was sticking Eagles tight end Zach Ertz short for a first down on a four-yard gain. He also was called for a holding penalty.

Gilmore didn’t shadow one receiver all game, though he did follow Ertz late in the game.

Cornerback JC Jackson also had a solid game, letting up four catches on seven targets for 22 yards. He was in coverage on the Eagles’ last-gasp attempt at a game-winning throw late in the fourth quarter.

P JAKE BAILEY

He couldn’t recover a fumble on a punt return by Eagles running back Boston Scott, but Bailey kept pinning the Eagles back in their own territory.

Philly started drives from their own 5-, 3-, 12-, 6- and 12-yard lines.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images