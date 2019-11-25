Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What more can you say about Stephon Gilmore?

The star cornerback was at his best Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ 13-9 win over the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Amari Cooper, who entered the Week 12 game ranking in the top 10 in receiving yards, receiving yards per game and touchdown receptions, was held without a catch thanks to ironclad coverage by Gilmore, who also racked up an interception in New England’s 10th win of the season.

The Patriots’ official Twitter account boastfully expressed its view of Gilmore as it shared a video of the two-time Pro Bowl selection’s fourth pick on the campaign. Gilmore followed up by doubling down on the take.

No debate https://t.co/Qud4pLWCcC — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) November 25, 2019

At this point, it would be tough to form a compelling argument against that claim.

Gilmore’s next task will be as, if not more, challenging than his latest endeavor. The 29-year-old in Week 13 will try to subdue three-time Pro Bowl selection DeAndre Hopkins, who’s coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images