Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deion Sanders still is feeling good about one of his Super Bowl LIV predictions.

Sanders back in mid-September took the Patriots over the entire AFC field when predicting who would represent the conference on the first Sunday in February. Quite a bit has changed for New England since then, most notably the departures of Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon.

But despite any concerns that currently might hover over New England, “Primetime” doesn’t feel at all compelled to alter his pick.

“They’ll go. They may not win, but they’re going,” Sanders said Sunday on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay.” “I believe in Tom Brady. They lost one game to Superman playing quarterback. That’s the only darn game they lost, against Superman playing quarterback right now.”

Sanders did note the Patriots would benefit from an outside pass-catching threat who could complement Julian Edelman. Maybe that will come in the form of N’Keal Harry, who recorded his first NFL touchdown in New England’s Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Harry certainly possesses an attitude fit for Foxboro, as he already was looking forward to improving after his momentous grab.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t the only pundit high on New England’s Super Bowl chances. Colin Cowherd believes Round 2 with “Superman” is the “one chance” the AFC has at preventing the Patriots from reaching the NFL’s biggest stage for the fourth consecutive season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images