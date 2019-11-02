Jayson Tatum loves Marcus Morris, but he’s not buying everything his former teammate is selling.
In the Boston Celtics’ thrilling victory over the New York Knicks on Friday, Tatum responded to Morris’ game-trying triple with a game-winning jumper just before the buzzer.
Following the game, Morris reminded the media that he’s always said he and his twin brother, Markieff, were the only players in the NBA that could guard Tatum.
Tatum had the perfect response.
Morris will be able to prove that he’s capable of guarding Tatum again when the Celtics and Knicks meet next on Dec. 1.
