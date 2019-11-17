The Boston Celtics continued their impressive early-season stretch Friday night as they notched their 10th straight win with one player showcasing his incredible defensive prowess yet again.

Much of the Celtics’ success has been due to their defense limiting the opposing team’s main center. The man responsible in that department? Marcus Smart. Ex-Celtic Kendrick Perkins believes the guard can continue to do this all season long and succeed while doing so.

“Yes he can,” Perkins said on ESPN’s “The Jump.” “It’s in him. You can’t teach this. This guy will — he’s relentless — he don’t care. He bows down to no one. I say this all the time, he is the heart and soul of this Boston Celtics team. And when you look at Marcus Smart and what he brings to the table, it’s like he gives them swagger. And he don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you 7-foot-1, and he takes pride in that. He’s like ‘nah, I can lock this up’. … You just got to love this guy.”

For more from Perkins, Rachel Nichols, and Brian Windhorst, watch the video below:

Celtics fans will definitely agree with Perkins, as Smart has proven to be the best defensive stopper on the team and possibly in the NBA this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images