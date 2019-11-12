Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Playing for the New England Patriots can teach you a lot if you’re willing to learn.

Such is the case for Michael Bennett, who was traded to the Cowboys on Oct. 24 after joining the Pats in March.

Bennett has been brushing up on Dallas’ defense since joining the squad nearly three weeks ago as the team’s newest defensive end. And while he didn’t see the field as much as he would have liked in New England, his time with the Patriots has him looking at the Cowboys’ scheme in a new light.

“It’s all the same really when it comes down to it,” Bennet told reporters Monday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “The scheme is very familiar to something I’m used to. I just came from the place (New England) with the most defenses in the league, so any other defense is pretty much easy to learn.”

Well, he’s not wrong.

Oh, by the way, the Patriots take on the Cowboys in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium. We’re sure Bennett’s return to Gillette will be interesting, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images