The Patriots will be tasked with a tough NFC East opponent for a second consecutive week.

After narrowly scraping out a win in Philadelphia against the Eagles in Week 11, New England now will shift its focus to the division-leading Dallas Cowboys, who will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Something will have to give in this highly anticipated matchup. Dak Prescott and Co. have scored the fourth-most points per game this season, while “The Boogeymen” have allowed the fewest per game. But in what could be a Super Bowl LIV preview, NFL.com’s Judy Battista likes the Patriots’ chances.

“I was at the game (Patriots-Eagles) last week. Tom Brady was mad at his offense. This is the ‘get-right’ game for that offense against the Cowboys defense. Patriots,” Battista said on the latest edition of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

New England’s effort to “get right” on offense should be assisted by Isaiah Wynn, who officially was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday. Given the struggles the Patriots have dealt with on the offensive line this season, the 2018 first-rounder’s return certainly will be welcomed.

