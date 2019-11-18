Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright loves nothing more than bashing the Patriots, but he still knows how to give credit when credit is due.

New England’s defense returned to its dominating ways Sunday afternoon in the Patriots’ 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The performance reaffirmed what some doubted following the Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens: The Patriots have the best defense in the NFL.

However, Wright believes Bill Belichick’s defense deserves even higher praise.

“The Patriots defense continues to be the single best unit in football,” Wright said during Monday morning’s “First Things First” episode. “Better than the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens offense, better than the Niners defense, better than the Chiefs — with a healthy Patrick Mahomes — offense. The Patriots defense is the single best unit in football, and it showed it again yesterday.”

Nothing like some good unit talk on a Monday morning.

Of course, it wasn’t all good for the Patriots in Philadelphia. The team’s offense continued its struggles, and quarterback Tom Brady appears to be nearing a breaking point.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images