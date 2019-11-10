Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots must be itching to play again, because for now NFL analysts simply continue to harp on their loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

As all has seemed to settle during the Patriots’ bye week, ESPN’s Will Cain appears to be the final one (possibly) to give his remarks on the loss, ranking New England as the fourth best team in the NFL. They were ranked by Cain behind the Ravens at three, the San Francisco 49ers at two and the New Orleans Saints at the top spot.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Here’s what Cain said about the Patriots on Saturday’s airing of the “Will Cain Show.”

“I told you yesterday, don’t sell on the Patriots,” Cain said. “Don’t sell your stock. I don’t think dropping them to No. 4 is me doing that. By the end of the season I expect the Patriots to be in the final four, the final four teams in the NFL. I’m not selling my stock on them, but you lose right now, you gotta drop.”

Hear Cain’s full thoughts below.

Following the bye week, the Patriots will look to get back on track in a Super Bowl LII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

