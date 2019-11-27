Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans can help grow hockey in their communities while they ride in style.

The Bruins Foundation will offer fans the chance to acquire one of eight specialty, low-number Massachusetts Bruins license plates and one #47 Bruins license plate next month in an auction and raffle, respectively. Fans can buy raffle tickets or bid online at bostonbruins.com/licenseplates until Dec. 17, when the Bruins Foundation will announce the winners.

Proceeds will benefit local youth hockey programs by:

— Supporting individual town programs

— Raising awareness of the parental and spectator conduct code

— Boosting the youth amputee program

— Deferring costs related to the installation of equipment for hearing-impaired players

— Helping with the establishment of programs for autistic players

— Financing summer hockey camp scholarships for players who are foster children with the Mass. Dept. of Social Services

— And more!

Mass. license plate numbers available for auction are: 28; 34; 36; 38; 51; 54; 64 and 84

Bruins fans can win the No. 47 Mass. license plate, and shout out defenseman Torey Krug, in the raffle.

Rhode Island residents can apply for a state-issued Bruins license plate, but the Boston Bruins Foundation will need at least 600 registrants before the Ocean State will manufacture the specialty plates.

Visit bostonbruins.com/licenseplates to enter and perhaps win one of these limited-edition plates.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins