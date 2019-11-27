Boston Bruins fans can help grow hockey in their communities while they ride in style.
The Bruins Foundation will offer fans the chance to acquire one of eight specialty, low-number Massachusetts Bruins license plates and one #47 Bruins license plate next month in an auction and raffle, respectively. Fans can buy raffle tickets or bid online at bostonbruins.com/licenseplates until Dec. 17, when the Bruins Foundation will announce the winners.
Proceeds will benefit local youth hockey programs by:
— Supporting individual town programs
— Raising awareness of the parental and spectator conduct code
— Boosting the youth amputee program
— Deferring costs related to the installation of equipment for hearing-impaired players
— Helping with the establishment of programs for autistic players
— Financing summer hockey camp scholarships for players who are foster children with the Mass. Dept. of Social Services
— And more!
Mass. license plate numbers available for auction are: 28; 34; 36; 38; 51; 54; 64 and 84
Bruins fans can win the No. 47 Mass. license plate, and shout out defenseman Torey Krug, in the raffle.
Rhode Island residents can apply for a state-issued Bruins license plate, but the Boston Bruins Foundation will need at least 600 registrants before the Ocean State will manufacture the specialty plates.
Visit bostonbruins.com/licenseplates to enter and perhaps win one of these limited-edition plates.
Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins