There’s no denying Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez were among the best players in the American League last season.

The Baseball Writers Association of America released the results of 2019 AL MVP poll Thursday, and each of the Red Sox quartet received votes for the prestigious award. Bogaerts was Boston’s highest finisher, coming in fifth place. Betts was eighth, Devers was 12th and Martinez was 21st.

Bogaerts received one vote for third place, six for fourth place, seven for fifth place, seven for sixth place, two for seventh place, two for eighth place and three for ninth place for a total of 147 voting points.

Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, received one vote for fourth place, one for fifth place, four for sixth place, four for seventh place, three for eighth place, two for ninth place and five for 10th place for a total of 67 voting points.

Devers received one vote for fourth place, one for fifth place, two for sixth place, three for eighth place and four for ninth place for a total of 40 voting points.

Martinez garnered one 10th-place vote for a total of one voting point.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout narrowly edged Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to win the AL MVP award for the third time in his career. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger won the National League MVP award.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images