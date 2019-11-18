Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHILADELPHIA — If you noticed Chase Winovich’s hair was glowing a little brighter Sunday, it wasn’t just your imagination. The Patriots rookie defensive end bleached his hair before New England’s 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chase Winovich did bleach his hair. Why? It's a secret. pic.twitter.com/QBZ8KE3H4U — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 18, 2019

Winovich confirmed he bleached his hair Sunday but wouldn’t say why.

“It’s a secret,” Winovich said.

Here are some before:

And after shots of Winovich:

It appears the Patriots outside linebacker needed to fix up his roots a bit. Winovich had bleached his hair during his time at Michigan. He also dyed it orange for charity before the 2018 Outback Bowl.

Winovich registered two tackles and two quarterback hits Sunday against the Eagles. He’s had a stellar rookie season, recording 4.5 sacks in limited snaps.

He received some styling advice on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images