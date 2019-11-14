Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zach Senyshyn was getting his first extended look at the NHL level, but it now has been cut short.

Boston Bruins general mangaer Don Sweeney announced Thursday that Senyshyn would be out roughly four weeks with a lower-body injury. At that point, he’ll be reevaluated.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury during Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

A 2015 first-round pick, Senyshyn didn’t make his NHL debut until late last season. He was called up last week and played in four games, tallying a pair of assists in his season debut. He formed a line with Anders Bjork and Charlie Coyle the first two games, then Par Lindholm took over as the center when Coyle was moved to the second-line right wing. The Bjork-Coyle-Senyshyn line did so great promise, especially against the Montreal Canadiens.

With Senyshyn out, Trent Frederic has been called up from the AHL. This is Frederic’s first run with the varsity this season, but he did play in 15 contests last campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images