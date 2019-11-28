Zdeno Chara and the Bruins enter Thanksgiving riding a five-game winning streak, but the captain took time during his Holiday to make numerous visits around the greater Boston area.
First, the 42-year-old stopped at a Boston Fire Department station to deliver some pies from popular local eatery Mike’s Pastry.
Happy Thanksgiving to our friends at @BostonFire! Enjoy the pies! 🥧 🦃 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/k77abtNLDw
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2019
Chara then joined Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Department Commissioner William Gross at St. Francis House to carve up turkey.
Mayor @marty_walsh and @BPDPCGross from @bostonpolice have joined up with Big Zee to carve some turkey at @SFHBoston. 🦃 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/T2d2fO62ef
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2019
Chara and the Bruins take on the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images