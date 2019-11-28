Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara and the Bruins enter Thanksgiving riding a five-game winning streak, but the captain took time during his Holiday to make numerous visits around the greater Boston area.

First, the 42-year-old stopped at a Boston Fire Department station to deliver some pies from popular local eatery Mike’s Pastry.

Chara then joined Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Department Commissioner William Gross at St. Francis House to carve up turkey.

Chara and the Bruins take on the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images