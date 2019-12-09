10:20 a.m.: Here’s where things currently stand on power-hitting infielder Nick Castellanos.

Cubs like Nick Castellanos but have told folks they need to do some things before seriously engaging him (@Ken_Rosenthal reported what they need to do is clear salary before even really considering it). Dbacks and #SFGiants are two of the teams linked to Castellanos. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2019

#Marlins were in on Nicholas Castellanos but after Michael Moustakas signed his $64m 4yr deal with #Reds price for Castellanos sky rocketed and took the Fish out of the bidding according to source. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) December 9, 2019

9:50 a.m.: It’s sure starting to feel like the Yankees are the front-runners to sign Gerrit Cole.

Word continues to be that top free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole will go with the best value/deal regardless of geography. That’s more good news for the Yankees, who are being aggressive. Main competition seems to be coming from his hometown Angels and perhaps Dodgers. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2019

9:45 a.m.: There are some interesting tidbits from the desk of the New York Post’s Joel Sherman (a must-read, as always), who discussed Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon in his Monday morning column.

On Cole: “This sets up a heavyweight match like the sport has never previously seen (between the Yankees and Dodgers), albeit with the Angels and perhaps Giants, Phillies, Rangers and others also in the ring.”

On Rendon: “The Nationals also would like to try to retain Rendon, and an executive for a team that would like to land Rendon said the belief is the Phillies, and quietly the Braves, might be in play as well. The field is believed similar for the second best free-agent third baseman, Josh Donaldson.”

8:10 a.m.: Could be a busy few days for the Dodgers, who are reportedly open for business.

andThe #Dodgers letting teams know that outfielders A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson, and infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez are available at the right price. They have not engaged with Gerrit Cole, but are in on Anthony Rendon. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 9, 2019

8 a.m. ET: Could we be in store for old-school MLB winter meetings this year?

In recent years, the annual baseball convention has been reflective of the sport’s offseason in general: slow-moving, not a ton of action and a whole lot of waiting around. After an early flurry of action and a hot stove that seems a little warmer than usual, perhaps there could be some fireworks this week in San Diego.

The most important person at the winter meetings this year figures to be free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole. The hard-throwing right-hander is the offseason’s top pitching prize, and he has some of baseball’s biggest spenders circling him. The New York Yankees are reportedly ready to break records in order to get Cole, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels — who have fairly big pockets themselves — are also in the mix with the allure of a homecoming for the Newport Beach, Calif., native.

Meanwhile, a potential watershed moment awaits for Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox. Boston’s new baseball boss is still trying to put his mark on his new club, and he’s got a handful of tough decisions to make. The organization has been upfront about wanting to shed payroll, but the Sox also have to make a call on Mookie Betts, who won’t be cheap and is entering the final season of his contract. The Red Sox might end up being one of the busiest teams at the meetings.

Once again, we’ll be following it all closely with our winter meetings live blog, so keep it here for all the latest news and rumors.

