8:30 a.m.: The Dodgers are among the teams scrambling in the fallout of the Gerrit Cole news, and it appears LA is now turning its attention to a rival they know quite well.

#Dodgers will now shift their focus to free-agent left-hander Madison Bumgarner, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2019

Seeing Bumgarner, who was at the center of a few Dodgers-Giants controversies in his days by the Bay, in Dodger blue would be jarring.

7:30 a.m. ET: As much of the baseball world slept Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the New York Yankees found themselves in a familiar position: opening their checkbook and thus sending shockwaves through the sport.

Reports started trickling in Tuesday night, and now it’s all but official: The Yankees and top free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole reportedly have agreed to a record-breaking, nine-year deal worth $324 million.

So. Now what?

The MLB winter meetings continue Wednesday in San Diego, as we will wait and see whether more dominoes start to fall now that Cole is off the board. Compared to recent years, it’s been a busy winter meetings thus far with Stephen Strasburg re-signing with the Washington Nationals serving the role as the opening act for Cole’s gargantuan pact with the Bronx Bombers.

Perhaps Cole signing will open the floodgates for the next tier of pitching free agents, and it might also increase the trade chatter across the league as teams like the Dodgers and Angels — figured to be among the finalists for Cole — will move onto their respective Plan B’s.

We’ll be following it all right here with our daily live blog throughout the day, so be sure to check back early and often.

