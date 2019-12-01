Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens enter Week 13 as two of the NFL’s hottest teams, and now they’ll get to face off in a highly-anticipated head-to-head matchup.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are coming off three consecutive 40-point efforts that leveled the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. The story could very well change Sunday, however, against a stout San Francisco defense.

The 49ers sit at 10-1 and are coming off a 37-8 win over the Green Bay Packers. Their lone loss comes to the Seattle Seahawks, but will Kyle Shanahan’s defensive unit be able to contain Jackson and the Ravens? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch 49ers-Ravens:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

