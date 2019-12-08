Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the top teams in the NFC go head-to-head in the premier matchup of the early games.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to put their top spot in the NFC on the line as they head to New Orleans to face the Saints. The 49ers are coming off a hard-fought loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, as a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker set them back to 10-2 on the season.

The Saints, on the other hand, will have had 10 days off from their last game, as a Thursday night primetime matchup against the Atlanta Falcons saw them pick up their 10th win of the season, moving to 10-2.

Not only could this be the game of the weekend, but could be what decides the NFC playoff seeding when it’s all said and done.

Here’s how to watch 49ers vs Saints online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

