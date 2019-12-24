Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you like college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Saturday with some men’s college hockey action, as St. Lawrence, UConn, Colorado College and Dartmouth compete in the 2019 Ledyard Classic in Hanover, N.H. We previewed that game, and talked to UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh, in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Next up is an all-basketball Sunday, featuring two ACC women’s hoops games and a men’s tilt between Virginia Tech and University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Finally, a loaded Monday features two women’s basketball games, a men’s hoops contest and a Women’s Hockey East showdown between Vermont and No. 3 Northeastern.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Saturday, Dec. 28

4 p.m. ET — Men’s college hockey: St. Lawrence vs. UConn — Ledyard Classic (NESN)

7 p.m. ET — Men’s college hockey: Colorado College vs. Dartmouth — Ledyard Classic (NESN)

Sunday, Dec. 29

2 p.m. ET — ACC women’s basketball: Virginia Tech at No. 8 Florida State (NESNplus)

4 p.m. ET — ACC women’s basketball: Clemson at Notre Dame (NESNplus)

6 p.m. ET — Men’s college basketball: UM-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

Monday, Dec. 30

12 p.m. ET — Men’s college basketball: Men’s college basketball: Canisius at Pittsburgh (NESN)

2 p.m. ET — ACC women’s basketball: Pittsburgh at UNC (NESN)

4 p.m. ET — Women’s Hockey East: Vermont at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)

6:30 p.m. ET — Women’s college basketball: Rhode Island at Harvard (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN