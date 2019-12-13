Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday night presented a challenging matchup for the Celtics in the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Eastern Conference battle will be missing a major piece.

Al Horford won’t play in his return to Boston due to a hip injury, and it sounds like the veteran center was looking forward to hitting the parquet.

“I’m definitely disappointed,” Horford told reporters before the game, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang.

Al Horford says he won't play tonight in his return to TD Garden: "I'm definitely disappointed."

As for the crowd’s reaction, Horford isn’t sure, but he knows his feelings towards them remain positive.

“I’m not really sure,” Horford said with a laugh, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “I’m not really sure but, regardless, I got no hard feelings here. It’s all love.”

Horford is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds on 48 percent shooting through 23 games this season.

