Anders Bjork was on a mission to start the contest Thursday.

The Boston Bruins winger took in a pass from Charlie Coyle, then hammered it past Semyon Varlamov to give the squad an early lead over the New York Islanders.

Bjork’s strike was his fifth goal of the season and 10th goal of his young career.

For more on the 23-year-old’s finish, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images