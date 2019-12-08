Sunday was a big day for the Brady family.
In addition to Tom Brady facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal Week 14 matchup, one of the New England Patriots quarterback’s sons, Benjamin, celebrated his 10th birthday. Brady unsurprisingly celebrated the occasioning by sharing a “happy birthday” post for Ben, whom he shares with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.
“Happy Birthday Benny! 10 years old and I couldn’t be any more blessed to be your Dad! We love you so much! This smile makes my day! 😍”
Take a look:
Of course, the comments section was loaded with famous people.
Here are some of the reactions:
Antonio Brown: “🤗🤗🤗❤️”
Tyrann Mathieu: “Blessings man”
David Beckham: “Gorgeous”
Isaiah Thomas: “Happy birthday lil killa”
Marcelo Vieria Jr.: “😍 Happy birthday 🎊”
Deion Sanders: “🙏🏿”
Gisele Bundchen: “My heart is full ❤️🙏🏼”
Quite a crew.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images