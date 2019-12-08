Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday was a big day for the Brady family.

In addition to Tom Brady facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal Week 14 matchup, one of the New England Patriots quarterback’s sons, Benjamin, celebrated his 10th birthday. Brady unsurprisingly celebrated the occasioning by sharing a “happy birthday” post for Ben, whom he shares with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“Happy Birthday Benny! 10 years old and I couldn’t be any more blessed to be your Dad! We love you so much! This smile makes my day! 😍”

Take a look:

Of course, the comments section was loaded with famous people.

Here are some of the reactions:

Antonio Brown: “🤗🤗🤗❤️”

Tyrann Mathieu: “Blessings man”

David Beckham: “Gorgeous”

Isaiah Thomas: “Happy birthday lil killa”

Marcelo Vieria Jr.: “😍 Happy birthday 🎊”

Deion Sanders: “🙏🏿”

Gisele Bundchen: “My heart is full ❤️🙏🏼”

Quite a crew.

