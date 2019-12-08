Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There has been a ton of conflicting information on Antonio Brown and the Patriots. Many have insisted a reunion is not in the cards, while others, like Brown himself, seem hell-bent on keeping the speculation alive.

But Adam Schefter often has the final say in such rumors, and the ESPN NFL insider finally chimed in Sunday morning.

According to Schefter, the Patriots will not be re-signing Brown, whom they released in September. The embattled receiver has stayed in shape and expressed interest in joining a team for the stretch run. That team reportedly won’t be the Patriots, despite their glaring need for help on offense.

From Schefter’s column:

“Although they need additional offensive weapons for their postseason push, the New England Patriots will not re-sign wide receiver Antonio Brown, league sources told ESPN.

“Brown has apologized to the Patriots, to the public and to others, but New England hasn’t considered bringing him back since deciding to move on from him during the season, as much as the offense could use him.”

Despite New England’s offensive struggles and any speculation, Patriots will not be brining back Antonio Brown, per sources.https://t.co/jw5zIGfWZy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

For what it’s worth, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter there are teams that “would love” to sign the star receiver once his case with the NFL is resolved.

As for Tom Brady and the Patriots, they’re set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

