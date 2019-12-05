Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it isn’t already painfully obvious, Antonio Brown really misses being on the New England Patriots.

Brown actively has used social media over the last month or so to plead his case, posting anything and everything from a holiday-themed highlight reel of his lone game with New England, to an apology to Robert Kraft for mocking the Patriots owner shortly after being released by the team in September. (Although he didn’t help his cause with a recent Instagram questioning Kraft’s motives after the Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.)

This time, Brown returned to Instagram to show some love for one of his favorite former teammates, Tom Brady, with a photo taken of the pair earlier this year.

The caption to Thursday’s photo was simple: “Miss you big bro.”

Check it out:

Considering how much these two interact with each other on social media, we’re convinced this friendship isn’t going anywhere anytime soon (unless Brown somehow alienates yet another supporter.)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images