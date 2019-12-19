Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s a week without a crazy Antonio Brown post?

The embattled wideout has been pretty active on social media of late, taking on anything and everything from his life outside the NFL to his (very) raw feelings about the league itself. That trend continued Wednesday when he made a pretty hefty claim.

“NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time !” he captioned the post.

Check it out:

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

We’re not sure if he simply forgot former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady (who was taken with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft) also was taken in the sixth round, but we’ll let you decide that one.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images