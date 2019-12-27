Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has taken his first step toward a potential return to the NFL.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver visited the New Orleans Saints for a free agent workout Friday morning, multiple media outlets confirmed.

Brown broke the news himself when he posted a photo of his Saints free agent waiver and a video from inside what appeared to be New Orleans’ locker room on his Instagram story. He has since deleted the photo.

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to confirm the workout, which he called “due diligence.”

Brown has been out of the NFL since the Patriots released him in September less than two weeks after signing him. He is free to sign with any team but likely will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list if he does, as the league has yet to complete its investigation into his various off-the-field allegations, including sexual assault and rape.

Brown was one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in 2018, catching 104 passes for 1,297 and a league-best 15 touchdowns in his tumultuous final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared in one game during his brief stint with the Patriots, finishing with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

The Saints, who boast an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Drew Brees and wideout Michael Thomas, are the first team to work out Brown since his release.

