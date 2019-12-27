Antonio Brown apparently made at least one new friend in the Big Easy.

The free-agent wide receiver met New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson during his visit to city for his workout with the New Orleans Saints. Brown shared a brief Instagram video in which he and Williamson say hello to his social-media followers.

Meeting Willamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft who has missed the entire season to date due to a knee injury, was among the reasons why Brown seemed so excited about the prospect of taking his talents to New Orleans.

However, Brown’s post with Willamson might concern New Orleans sports fans, given the erratic behavior he has demonstrated online and in real life over the last 12 months or so. After all, they wouldn’t want Brown having a bad influence on New Orleans’ next big thing.

