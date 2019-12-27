Antonio Brown couldn’t contain his excitement. Go figure.

Brown, who seemingly publicizes every aspect of his life on social media, sent everyone into a frenzy Friday morning by posting to Instagram a photo of a free agent waiver featuring the Saints’ logo and a video from inside what appeared to be New Orleans’ locker room. Multiple reports subsequently confirmed that Brown did, in fact, visit the Saints for a free agent workout.

Although Brown deleted those initial Instagram posts, it didn’t take long for the All-Pro wide receiver to return to social media once news of his visit spread. He posted several screenshots to his Instagram story which seem to reflect his attitude about potentially joining one of the best teams in the NFL.

Take a look:

Brown’s visit hardly guarantees he’ll suit up for the Saints, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter clarified Friday that New Orleans brought in AB for “due diligence.” The NFL reportedly has not concluded its investigation into Brown, who is facing allegations of sexual assault and rape, and it’s unclear when it will or whether the 31-year-old will face discipline from the league.

NFL has not concluded its investigation of Antonio Brown; uncertain when it will. Even after it wraps, Brown still could face additional discipline. Saints bringing in Brown for due diligence, not Sunday’s game vs. Panthers. But Saints take big WR swings; see Dez Bryant last year — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

Brown, who was released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots back in September, is free to sign with any team, but he could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list if he does, potentially preventing him from playing in the postseason.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Raiders in March. He signed a lucrative contract with Oakland, but it’s since been all downhill for Brown, who continues to demonstrate erratic behavior in addition to the troubling allegations made against him.

If Brown does play for the Saints, it certainly would be a huge pickup for New Orleans, as he’s one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL despite his checkered track record. The Saints already have an elite wide receiver in Michael Thomas, so the possibility of AB joining New Orleans’ offense and catching passes from Drew Brees is a scary thought for the rest of the NFC.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images