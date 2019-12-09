Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Antonio Brown’s future, a Grammy is not.

The free agent receiver has been teasing a collaboration with Sean Kingston for weeks, and he finally delivered Sunday night. Unfortunately, and predictably, the results range from cringe-worthy to downright disastrous.

Listen to a clip from a still-untitled song in the clip below:

(Warning: The song contains some NSFW language.)

Yeah, that was bad. Plus, Sean Kingston isn’t exactly the guy you want if you’re searching for a rising-tide-raises-all-ships collaborator.

Back to the drawing board, Antonio.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images