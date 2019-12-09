In Antonio Brown’s future, a Grammy is not.
The free agent receiver has been teasing a collaboration with Sean Kingston for weeks, and he finally delivered Sunday night. Unfortunately, and predictably, the results range from cringe-worthy to downright disastrous.
Listen to a clip from a still-untitled song in the clip below:
(Warning: The song contains some NSFW language.)
Yeah, that was bad. Plus, Sean Kingston isn’t exactly the guy you want if you’re searching for a rising-tide-raises-all-ships collaborator.
Back to the drawing board, Antonio.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images