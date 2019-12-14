There’s only one college football game on the docket this weekend, but it’s a good one.
Army and Navy will meet Saturday afternoon at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field for the latest installment in one of sport’s greatest rivalries. Army enters the game at 5-7, while the No. 23-ranked Navy Midshipmen are an impressive 9-2 and likely bound for a bowl game.
Who will come out on top this year? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch the 120th edition of “America’s Game” online and on TV:
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images