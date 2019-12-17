Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Circumstances have made Liverpool’s next game a one-of-a-kind affair.

Liverpool will visit Aston Villa on Tuesday at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals. The Reds will field their U-23 team against the Villains as their senior squad is in Qatar this week for the FIFA Club World Cup. Under-23s coach Neil Critchley will marshal the Reds as they seek to reach the semifinals for the first time in three years.

Aston Villa and Liverpool only have met once in this competition, with the Reds winning their quarterfinal matchup in 2002-03 en route to their eventual cup triumph.

No broadcaster will air Aston Villa versus Liverpool in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Tuesday, Dec., 17, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images