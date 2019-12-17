Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup campaign came to an end on Tuesday at Villa Park, as Aston Villa claimed a 5-0 victory in their quarterfinal game.

FULL-TIME It's @AVFCOfficial who advance to the last four and are in the hat for the Semi-Final draw tomorrow night!#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/16ET5ILht8 — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) December 17, 2019

Conor Hourihane’s opener and Jonathan Kodjia’s brace sandwiched an unfortunate own goal from Morgan Boyes in the first half, before Villa substitute Wesley added a fifth goal on the final whistle.

With Jurgen Klopp and the first-team squad out in Qatar to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, U-23s boss Neil Critchley took charge for the game and fielded Liverpool’s youngest ever starting XI, with an average age of 19 years and 183 days.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com