FOXBORO, Mass. — There were no new additions to the New England Patriots’ injury report after their first practice of the week.
That means the Patriots didn’t suffer any new injuries Sunday in their Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. So, there’s one positive to take away from Sunday’s contest.
Here’s Tuesday’s full injury report:
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
DB Terrence Brooks, Groin
OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle
LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder
WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder
CB Jonathan Jones, Groin
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
The Patriots held a walk-through on their practice field Tuesday on just two days rest. They’ll practice Wednesday and Thursday before taking on the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the AFC playoffs.
Bentley, Cannon, Collins, Edelman and Jones all played in Week 17.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images