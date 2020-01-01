Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were no new additions to the New England Patriots’ injury report after their first practice of the week.

That means the Patriots didn’t suffer any new injuries Sunday in their Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. So, there’s one positive to take away from Sunday’s contest.

Here’s Tuesday’s full injury report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Terrence Brooks, Groin

OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

The Patriots held a walk-through on their practice field Tuesday on just two days rest. They’ll practice Wednesday and Thursday before taking on the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Bentley, Cannon, Collins, Edelman and Jones all played in Week 17.

