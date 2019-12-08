Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Colorado Avalanche head into Boston to face the Bruins on Saturday night, they seem to be getting back on track.

The Avalanche were on fire to start the 2019-20 season before disaster hit as they lost both forwards Mikko Rantanen and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

While they managed to stay above .500 without their stars in the lineup, their offensive took a huge hit, including goals per game and their special teams most notably. Since both players have returned, they are 3-0-0 and now are set for a clash with the Bruins.

