Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some new residents are moving to Martha’s Vinyard as one of it’s most well-known residents moves out.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle reportedly have closed on a deal to purchase Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck’s Edgartown, Mass. estate, according to The MV Times’ George Brennan.

The property, located on Turkeycove Road along Edgartown Great Pond, was sold for roughly $11.75 million, though it had been assessed at $15.1 million. Local records show Grousbeck purchased the house for $3.1 million in 1998, per Brennan.

The Obama’s frequently have vacationed on Martha’s Vineyard in the past, even spending some time at the Grousbeck house in August. That’s when rumors about their move to the island began to swirl, Brennan reported.

The house includes 15 rooms, seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and a half bath across nearly 7,000 square feet.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images