At long last, El Clasico is upon us.

Barcelona will host Real Madrid on Wednesday at Nou Camp in their La Liga Round 17 meeting. The first installment of “El Clasico” in 2019-20 pits the eternal rivals against each other in a battle for first place in La Liga (the Spanish league). The teams enter the contest tied atop the standings with 35 points, but Barcelona leads because its goal differential is superior to Real Madrid’s by two.

El Clasico originally was scheduled to take place Oct. 26, but La Liga postponed it due to political protests in Catalonia, Spain.

Real Madrid hasn’t beaten Barcelona in six La Liga games, their longest winless run against their rival since 2011.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Real Madrid:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images