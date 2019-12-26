Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans received a nice gift this Christmas: good news.

The Steelers have been without Ben Roethlisberger since the veteran quarterback injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2019 season. The 37-year-old had surgery to repair the injury in mid-September, but some reports have suggested Big Ben may be uncertain about returning to football.

But Rothlisberger shot down those rumors Wednesday morning via the BigBen7.com account.

“P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!” he tweeted Christmas morning.

The Steelers certainly haven’t been themselves since losing Roethlisberger in September, but still garnered an 8-7 record through Week 16. Two of those losses came while Big Ben was at the helm.

But anything is possible in the new year.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images