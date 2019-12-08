Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Entering the season, it was expected that the Cincinnati Bengals would be bad, while the Cleveland Browns would be pretty good.

Well, they both stink. Whee!!!

And now, the two underachievers will meet Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Theoretically, the 5-7 Browns *could* still make the playoffs, but that’s a longshot at this point. Tough considering they were the hip preseason pick to win the Super Bowl. The Bengals are 1-11, so, yeah, the only sport they’ll be playing in January is golf (not in Ohio though, obviously).

Here’s how to watch Bengals-Browns.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images