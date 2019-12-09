Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): A source tells NESN.com that the Patriots had a film crew on hand at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland this weekend to shoot a “Do Your Job” documentary on the scout in attendance. The Patriots had cleared it with the Browns PR department and were credentialed for the game but failed to inform the Bengals.

The film crew was only shooting the scout in the press box for b-roll footage. The Bengals got nervous when they saw the crew and reported the incident to the NFL.

The Patriots are cooperating with the NFL and have turned in all footage.

The Bengals have released a statement on the incident: “We are aware of the incident, and we are aware it is being investigated by NFL Security. We will have no further comment.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor fielded a question during his news conference Monday about a Patriots employee taping Cincinnati’s sideline. The Patriots play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Watching Bengals HC Zac Taylor’s press conference. A reporter just asked if he could confirm if a Patriots employee was videotaping their play calls at the last game? Coach said “No comment and they are aware”

At the question of it being alleged a Patriots official had a videographer filming the Bengals sideline from the press box on Sunday, Zac Taylor had no comment only saying he was "aware there was an incident" and "the league was investigating it," but had no comment. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 9, 2019

Teams regularly send a scout to watch their next opponent’s game, and that scout typically sits in the press box. The 1-12 Bengals played the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday and lost 27-19.

The Patriots lost two draft picks, were fined $1 million and quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games as part of the Deflategate scandal. The Patriots lost one draft pick, were fined $250,000 and head coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 as part of the Spygate scandal.

