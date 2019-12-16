Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christmas has come early for Joe Mixon.

Mixon “couldn’t believe” he was able to shake Tom Brady’s hand after Sunday’s Patriots-Bengals game, but he left the exchange with a sense of regret. The Cincinnati running back was hoping to get his hands on a Brady jersey, but he admitted he was too afraid to ask the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brady caught wind of Mixon’s desires and revealed Monday he’ll be sending a jersey to the 23-year-old. Mixon, a Bay Area native, was thrilled to learn his wish is being granted and plans to return the favor.

Bro @TomBrady just made my Year😂this is crazy! Man I’m so blessed to be playing this game! Just know one is on the way for ya brotha💯 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019

Just another day in the life of TB12.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images