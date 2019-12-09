Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL is investigating allegations that the New England Patriots were filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline Sunday in Cleveland, which naturally caused a ripple effect of reactions across the league and the Internet.

Although it seems rather apparent the crew was there to film a Patriots’ advanced scout as part of the team’s “Do Your Job” series, some within the Bengals organization believe New England was cheating.

A Bengals source told The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Dave Clark and Tyler Dragon that they “believe the Patriots were stealing signs from the Bengals sideline during Week 14’s game in Cleveland.”

New England head coach Bill Belichick on Monday said in his weekly radio spot with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” that the situation is something he and the team “100 percent have zero involvement with.”

The Bengals and Patriots are set to meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Cincinnati.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images