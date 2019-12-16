Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CINCINNATI — Tyler Boyd was in a bizarrely boastful mood after the New England Patriots dispatched his Cincinnati Bengals with relative ease on Sunday.

After being limited to three catches on seven targets for 26 yards in a 34-13 Patriots victory, the Bengals’ top receiver told reporters he actually got the better of New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

“It was just 1-on-1,” Boyd said, according to the transcripts released by Bengals PR. “I won the majority of the matchups. … But the two plays he made were great plays.”

The stats tell a different story.

Shadowing Boyd throughout the game, Gilmore allowed two catches on six targets for 24 yards with two interceptions and two pass breakups. Boyd’s other reception came while Gilmore was covering a different receiver.

Boyd entered Sunday ranked 12th in the NFL in receptions, averaging 5.6 catches and 64.1 yards per game. He also took some thinly veiled shots at his own team, saying Gilmore’s pick-six was the result of poor game management.

“We were running an out route to the field with man coverage (and he had) outside leverage,” Boyd told reporters. “Think it’s going to be a pick? … He was already in perfect leverage. We should have called a slant.”

Gilmore said he knew what route Boyd was running on both of his interceptions.

“They’ve got to switch the play up, because — I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I knew the route,” the All-Pro corner said.

The loss dropped the Bengals to 1-13 on the season.

“We should have won,” Boyd told reporters. “We just didn’t do well in the passing game.”

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images