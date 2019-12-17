Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have returned to the win column, but now they’re looking to stay there.

With a victory on Saturday over the Florida Panthers, the Bruins ended a five-game losing streak. In their return to action Tuesday, they’ll welcome one of the league’s worst teams, the Los Angeles Kings, to TD Garden.

Bruins head coach Cassidy indicated after Monday’s practice that he likely will roll with the same lineup against the Kings as he did the Panthers. That means Charlie Coyle will play on the second-line right wing, with Sean Kuraly centering Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen on the third line. Kuraly bumping up would result in a fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Chris Wagner and David Backes.

Jaroslav Halak was in net for the Bruins on Saturday, so it’ll probably be Tuukka Rask against the Kings.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (21-7-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner–David Backes

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

LOS ANGELES KINGS (14-18-3)

Alex Iafallo–Anze Kopitar–Dustin Brown

Trevor Lewis–Jeff Carter–Kyle Clifford

Matt Luff–Mike Amadio–Nikolai Prokhorkin

Adrian Kempe–Blake Lizotte–Austin Wagner

Joakim Ryan–Drew Doughty

Ben Hutton–Matt Roy

Kurtis MacDermid–Sean Walker

Jonathan Quick

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images