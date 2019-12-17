The Boston Bruins have returned to the win column, but now they’re looking to stay there.
With a victory on Saturday over the Florida Panthers, the Bruins ended a five-game losing streak. In their return to action Tuesday, they’ll welcome one of the league’s worst teams, the Los Angeles Kings, to TD Garden.
Bruins head coach Cassidy indicated after Monday’s practice that he likely will roll with the same lineup against the Kings as he did the Panthers. That means Charlie Coyle will play on the second-line right wing, with Sean Kuraly centering Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen on the third line. Kuraly bumping up would result in a fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Chris Wagner and David Backes.
Jaroslav Halak was in net for the Bruins on Saturday, so it’ll probably be Tuukka Rask against the Kings.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (21-7-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Charlie Coyle
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner–David Backes
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk
Tuukka Rask
LOS ANGELES KINGS (14-18-3)
Alex Iafallo–Anze Kopitar–Dustin Brown
Trevor Lewis–Jeff Carter–Kyle Clifford
Matt Luff–Mike Amadio–Nikolai Prokhorkin
Adrian Kempe–Blake Lizotte–Austin Wagner
Joakim Ryan–Drew Doughty
Ben Hutton–Matt Roy
Kurtis MacDermid–Sean Walker
Jonathan Quick
