The Bruins are in the midst of their worst slump this season and look to turn it around Saturday night.
Boston is in Florida to take on the Panthers, who are losers of two of their last three games, while the B’s are hoping to snap a five-game skid.
This will be the second time the team have met, with Florida winning the first game 5-4 in a shootout.
As for the lines, head coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t making any drastic changes, at least to begin the game. But he’s been known to shake things up if things aren’t going well over the course of 60 minutes. Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start, opposite of Sergei Bobrovsky.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (20-7-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Charlie Coyle
Danton Heinen–Sean Kuraly–Anders Bjork
Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner–David Backes
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk
Jaroslav Halak
FLORIDA PANTHERS (15-11-5)
Jonathan Huberdeau–Aleksander Barkov–Evgenii Dadonov
Mike Hoffman–Vincent Trocheck–Brett Connolly
Frank Vatrano–Noel Acciari–Denis Malgin
Dominic Toninato–Brian Boyle–Colton Sceviour
Mackenzie Weegar–Aaron Ekblad
Keith Yandle–Anton Stralman
Michael Matheson–Josh Brown
Sergei Bobrovsky
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images