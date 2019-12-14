Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are in the midst of their worst slump this season and look to turn it around Saturday night.

Boston is in Florida to take on the Panthers, who are losers of two of their last three games, while the B’s are hoping to snap a five-game skid.

This will be the second time the team have met, with Florida winning the first game 5-4 in a shootout.

As for the lines, head coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t making any drastic changes, at least to begin the game. But he’s been known to shake things up if things aren’t going well over the course of 60 minutes. Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start, opposite of Sergei Bobrovsky.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (20-7-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Charlie Coyle

Danton Heinen–Sean Kuraly–Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner–David Backes

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

FLORIDA PANTHERS (15-11-5)

Jonathan Huberdeau–Aleksander Barkov–Evgenii Dadonov

Mike Hoffman–Vincent Trocheck–Brett Connolly

Frank Vatrano–Noel Acciari–Denis Malgin

Dominic Toninato–Brian Boyle–Colton Sceviour

Mackenzie Weegar–Aaron Ekblad

Keith Yandle–Anton Stralman

Michael Matheson–Josh Brown

Sergei Bobrovsky

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images