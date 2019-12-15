Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Keep those who picked the Redskins to cover the spread Sunday in your thoughts and prayers.

The Week 15 clash between Washington and Philadelphia ended in one of the worst bad beats of the 2019 NFL season. The Eagles, who opened the week as a 4.5-point favorite and jumped to as large as a seven-point favorite in some sportsbooks, effectively sealed the deal when Carson Wentz connected with Greg Ward for a four-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left. Fortunately for bettors who were in on the ‘Skins, the late-game score and ensuing point after only gave Philly a 31-27 lead, meaning the spread was covered.

Greg Ward climbs the ladder for his first career touchdown!#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VWPiilmgz2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2019

Until it wasn’t.

With six seconds remaining, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. tried to make something out of nothing on the game’s final play. An attempted lateral resulted in disaster, as a Haskins fumble was scooped and scored by Nigel Bradham, who dashed 47 yards to the end zone and gave the visitors a 10-point lead.

The reaction within the gambling word was to be expected.

The sickest bad beat of your lifetime on Redskins +6.5. Im gonna barf — Steven Golden 🎄 (@GBSportsPicks) December 15, 2019

What a terrible bad beat for Washington backers — Joe Murray (@JoeyMurr) December 15, 2019

Pour one out for #Redskins bettors, that’s the bad beat of the year. — Robert M. Criscola (@itsgood2beking) December 15, 2019

And that's a #BadBeat by the Redskins at +6.5 on the final play @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/AYGbj5w1fa — Chris Altruda (@AlTruda73) December 15, 2019

In other gambling-related news, former Kendrick Perkins vowed to not bet on the Patriots again this season following their lousy first half against the Bengals. We wonder if the former Boston Celtic since has changed his mind after New England ultimately cruised to a 34-13 win.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images