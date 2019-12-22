Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, MASS. — Want to Make Bill Belichick laugh? Well, just give him toy elves.

Seriously.

Upon taking the podium after his team’s victory Saturday night, Belichick was greeted by not one, not two, but three plush elves. The New England Patriots head coach, who was understandably excited by his team’s win over the Buffalo Bills, couldn’t help but laugh.

“Happy holidays,” Belichick quipped.

Take a look:

What makes Bill Belichick smile? Elves on the podium pic.twitter.com/A14xLyXi8Q — NESN (@NESN) December 22, 2019

It’s incredible how such a benign moment can be made humorous when the person at the center of it is a notorious grump.

But hey, even the NFL’s preeminent Scrooge still can get into the Christmas spirt.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images