FOXBORO, Mass. — Since a New England Patriots employee was discovered taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline last Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick has made it clear the team’s TV production side and football staff are different entities.

It was a member of the Patriots’ TV production department who recorded the Bengals’ sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland as Cincinnati took on the Browns. But a Patriots scout was in attendance in Cleveland’s press box, and he was the reason the TV crew was there in the first place. They were following the scout while shooting an episode of Patriots.com’s “Do Your Job” documentary series.

Belichick was asked if that scout was aware the TV crew was breaking NFL rules by taping the Bengals’ sideline.

“He was doing his job, that’s what he was doing,” Belichick said Wednesday. “He was doing his job. Like we all try to do. That’s what the football team, the football staff, coaching staff did. Last week was try to do their job for Kansas City, then Cincinnati, then Buffalo next week. That’s it.”

Belichick cut off an initial question about the role of the Patriots scout.

“The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened,” Belichick said. “Nothing. So there was no involvement in it.”

The Patriots head coach cut off another question later on the seat placement of the scout and the TV producer.

“I just answered your question, that’s it,” Belichick said. “They had no involvement in it. Zero.”

Another reporter began asking Belichick about where the disconnect occurred between the TV production department and the Patriots football staff.

“I don’t have anything to add to it,” Belichick said. “I don’t know how many times I need to say it.”

