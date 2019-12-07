Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Outside of Lawrence Tayler (and maybe Tom Brady), Ed Reed might be Bill Belichick’s favorite NFL player of all time.

The Patriots head coach never has hesitated to gush about Reed, who tormented New England during his days with the Baltimore Ravens and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. And, well, that trend continued Friday night.

Reed was the latest player named to the NFL’s all-time team, a fitting honor for perhaps the best safety in league history. The 41-year-old appeared on the NFL Network special Friday night, and Belichick barely could contain his excitement.

Check this out:

Yeah, Ed Reed was really good.

Belichick has been a revelation as a studio analyst, as informative as he’s been surprisingly engaging. How he reacts to Tom Brady’s inevitable naming to the team should be must-see TV.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images