FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t “really” have a reaction to Friday’s news that former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown worked out for the New Orleans Saints.

Brown played one game with the Patriots earlier this season before the receiver was cut as legal matters were mounting against him.

“Focused on Miami,” Belichick said. “Doesn’t really have anything to do with us.”

It’s unclear if Brown could even play if the Saints signed him. He could be suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list upon signing a contract. He’s been out of the league since September when the Patriots cut ties with him.

